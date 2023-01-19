A worker loads palm oil fruit bunches at a plantation in Slim River, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s EU palm-oil export ban: an empty threat it can’t afford or a way to ‘fight discrimination’?
- Observers say European buyers are ‘terribly important’ for the industry, as one insider cautions that a boycott is ‘not the correct approach’
- Still, Malaysia is calling on Indonesia to join its proposed export ban in response to new EU anti-deforestation rules that both see as protectionist
