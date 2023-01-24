A Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. eVX electric sports utility vehicle is seen at at the India Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
As India’s Maruti Suzuki drives deeper into EVs, will its rivals leave it in the dust?
- India’s top carmaker says it’s optimistic about demand for electric vehicles as the government aims for 30 per cent of auto sales to be EVs by 2030
- But the company faces stiff competition from rivals such as China’s MG Motors, and warns that more work needs to be done on India’s charging network
