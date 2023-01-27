A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI). Photo: AP/File
A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI). Photo: AP/File
South Korea’s economy shrank last quarter, but ‘silver lining’ ahead as China reopens

  • South Korea’s GDP shrank 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to slow exports including its crucial semiconductors
  • But there are signs private consumption is growing, and observers expect a turnaround in the second half of 2023 as the global economy recovers

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 10:31am, 27 Jan, 2023

