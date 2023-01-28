Observers warn those still tied to notoriously volatile digital assets that the worst may be yet to come, with more businesses and exchanges likely to crumble in the months ahead, extending the prolonged and bitter crypto winter. Photo: Reuters
A ‘crypto spring’? Asia’s digital-asset champions hold out hope for a rebound
- Asian cryptocurrency firms that survived last year’s industry meltdown are cautiously plotting a recovery from what was dubbed ‘crypto winter’
- Many insist digital currencies are here to stay, with increased regulation – even as some academics caution that ‘crypto isn’t the future’
