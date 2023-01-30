A mound of coal in Australia, which is sending more of the commodity to China. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations
China-Australia relations: Beijing’s coking coal order another sign of fast-thawing ties

  • Before the Lunar New Year, 80,000 tonnes of coking coal was ordered from the Moranbah North mine in Queensland to be shipped to China in February and March
  • China has not imported Australian coal since late 2020 amid conflict that deepened after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus

Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:00am, 30 Jan, 2023

