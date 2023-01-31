Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 22, 2022. Photo: AFP/File
India
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Can ‘survivor’s instinct’ help India’s Gautam Adani ride out Hindenburg fraud report?

  • Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud, share-price manipulation and money-laundering, claims the conglomerate rejects as ‘baseless’
  • Founder Gautam Adani’s ability to ‘manage uncertainties and turbulence’ will be tested in the weeks ahead as the report hits his fortunes

Penny MacRae

Updated: 8:33am, 31 Jan, 2023

