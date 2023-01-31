Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 22, 2022. Photo: AFP/File
Can ‘survivor’s instinct’ help India’s Gautam Adani ride out Hindenburg fraud report?
- Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud, share-price manipulation and money-laundering, claims the conglomerate rejects as ‘baseless’
- Founder Gautam Adani’s ability to ‘manage uncertainties and turbulence’ will be tested in the weeks ahead as the report hits his fortunes
Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 22, 2022. Photo: AFP/File