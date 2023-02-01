IMF Chief Economist and Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas attends a press briefing for the World Economy Outlook update in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China’s reopening will benefit Asia, but balancing inflation and growth will be a challenge: IMF economist
- The IMF’s Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas believes China’s reopening will provide a global economic boost, most notably in Asia
- But a challenge for the region will be balancing rising inflation and growth as economies from Singapore to South Korea have witnessed soaring prices
