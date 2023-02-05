An employee counts banknotes at currency exchange in Cairo. The Egyptian pound has lost half its value against the US dollar since March, following a devaluation demanded as part of a US$3 billion IMF loan agreement. Photo: AFP
Why Pakistan and Egypt are too big to fail to a Sri Lanka-style economic crisis

  • Both are suffering a severe currency crisis fuelled by unsustainable spending and unaccountable borrowing from lenders that include the IMF and China
  • But analysts say economic and political partners will ensure they ‘sail through’ the crises by imposing austerity, which carries its own consequences

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain in Islamabad

Updated: 11:00am, 5 Feb, 2023

An employee counts banknotes at currency exchange in Cairo. The Egyptian pound has lost half its value against the US dollar since March, following a devaluation demanded as part of a US$3 billion IMF loan agreement. Photo: AFP
