A cargo ship docks at China’s busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s reopening is helping resilient Asia avert a full-blown recession

  • China’s surprise reopening and its spillover effects – mostly in the form of tourism – are seen as buttressing the region’s economies
  • But weak demand in US and EU, which could both slide into recession this year, will be problematic for exporters in China and Asean

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 1:03pm, 6 Feb, 2023

