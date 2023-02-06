The Keppel Container Port in Singapore. Six executives from Keppel Offshore & Marine avoided prosecution charges in a bribery case linked to Brazil’s Petrobras scandal. AFP/File
Singapore defends move not to charge ex-Keppel executives in Petrobras-linked bribery case
- Last month, Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau issued ‘stern warnings’ to former Keppel executives in lieu of prosecution due to ‘lack of evidence’
- The six individuals are alleged to have paid bribes amounting up to US$55 million to win building contracts with Petrobras and Sete Brasil
The Keppel Container Port in Singapore. Six executives from Keppel Offshore & Marine avoided prosecution charges in a bribery case linked to Brazil’s Petrobras scandal. AFP/File