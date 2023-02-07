A decade after SpaceJet was due for commercial roll-out, Japan’s aviation dream appears all but over. File photo: Mitsubishi/TNS
Japan’s SpaceJet dream to compete with Boeing, Airbus was a flight of fancy: insiders
- Mitsubishi Heavy had hoped the US$7.6 billion project would put Japanese aviation on the map, but it lacked the technical know-how to get it off the ground
- The firm was ‘designing the wrong plane for the wrong markets and at the wrong time’, an analyst said
