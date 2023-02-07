A decade after SpaceJet was due for commercial roll-out, Japan’s aviation dream appears all but over. File photo: Mitsubishi/TNS
A decade after SpaceJet was due for commercial roll-out, Japan’s aviation dream appears all but over. File photo: Mitsubishi/TNS
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan’s SpaceJet dream to compete with Boeing, Airbus was a flight of fancy: insiders

  • Mitsubishi Heavy had hoped the US$7.6 billion project would put Japanese aviation on the map, but it lacked the technical know-how to get it off the ground
  • The firm was ‘designing the wrong plane for the wrong markets and at the wrong time’, an analyst said

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:46pm, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A decade after SpaceJet was due for commercial roll-out, Japan’s aviation dream appears all but over. File photo: Mitsubishi/TNS
A decade after SpaceJet was due for commercial roll-out, Japan’s aviation dream appears all but over. File photo: Mitsubishi/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE