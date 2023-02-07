For China and India to meet their net zero goals, it would depend on how soon they can wean themselves off fossil fuels. Photo: Shutterstuck/File
Can coal-reliant China and India make a smooth transition to green energy?
- China and India account for 60 per cent of global coal use and have pledged to slash emissions to reach a target of net zero by 2060-2070
- However, consumption of the fossil fuel in both nations has increased as industrial activity rebounds after three years of Covid
