Bulk carriers docked at a coal terminal in Newcastle, Australia. Photographer: Bloomberg
More Australian coal shipments head to China as both look to move past years of bilateral acrimony

  • Vessels loaded with thousands of tonnes of thermal and coking coal en route to Chinese ports following months of hectic talks between the two sides to repair fractured ties
  • Analysts say the improving bilateral relationship could also prompt Beijing, Canberra’s largest trading partner, to lifts its ban on Australian lobster and wine sales

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 3:27pm, 10 Feb, 2023

