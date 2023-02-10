Bulk carriers docked at a coal terminal in Newcastle, Australia. Photographer: Bloomberg
More Australian coal shipments head to China as both look to move past years of bilateral acrimony
- Vessels loaded with thousands of tonnes of thermal and coking coal en route to Chinese ports following months of hectic talks between the two sides to repair fractured ties
- Analysts say the improving bilateral relationship could also prompt Beijing, Canberra’s largest trading partner, to lifts its ban on Australian lobster and wine sales
