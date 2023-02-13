The cheap meals are being offered everywhere from food courts and mamak stalls to fast-food chains like Burger King. Photo: Twitter/Salahuddin Ayub
The cheap meals are being offered everywhere from food courts and mamak stalls to fast-food chains like Burger King. Photo: Twitter/Salahuddin Ayub
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Malaysia’s ‘compassionate’ US$1 meals a hit with low-income, but small businesses wary

  • Some 15,000 vendors including Burger King and mamak stalls have joined a government-backed initiative in which participants offer meals for 5 ringgit – at their own costs
  • But businesses warn the scheme is not sustainable, especially for small operators facing increased costs of raw ingredients and supplies

Amy Sood
Amy Sood

Updated: 4:47pm, 13 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The cheap meals are being offered everywhere from food courts and mamak stalls to fast-food chains like Burger King. Photo: Twitter/Salahuddin Ayub
The cheap meals are being offered everywhere from food courts and mamak stalls to fast-food chains like Burger King. Photo: Twitter/Salahuddin Ayub
READ FULL ARTICLE