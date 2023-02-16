Asian investors have been shaken by crypto’s boom and bust cycles. Photo: Shutterstock
India calls for uniform crypto regulations as Asian markets grow amid boom and bust cycle
- ‘One country alone cannot do everything’ if regulation is required, says India’s financial minister as she leads the push for uniform rules in the group
- New Delhi’s call is likely to resonate with Southeast Asia, a popular destination for crypto investors, after a string of high-profile collapses last year, observers say
