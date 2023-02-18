Singapore is set to increase housing grants for resale flats and give an additional ballot chance for some first-time homebuyers. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Explainer |
Will Singapore’s housing tweaks help families get their first homes more quickly?
- Amid ballooning prices, rents and mortgages, the affordability of public flats – home to over 80 per cent of the population – is under the spotlight
- Construction delays over Covid bottlenecks have extended the median wait time for new flats to 4.3 years, further delaying young couples’ plans
Singapore is set to increase housing grants for resale flats and give an additional ballot chance for some first-time homebuyers. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa