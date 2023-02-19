Fuel caps and import bans could force Russia to divert even more crude to Asia’s biggest energy buyers. Photo: Reuters
India, China ‘enjoy the discount’ on Russian oil as EU tightens price cap
- Steep discounts have helped New Delhi and Beijing negotiate their purchases of Russian oil products below a price cap imposed by Western nations
- It’s helping to offset cost living increases in Asia’s two biggest economies – and making it easier for Moscow to keep its year-long war-effort afloat
