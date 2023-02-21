Japan is joining the global hunt for talent as it banks on its stability and lifestyle to lure top technical candidates, but while the country remains a draw, recruiters said hurdles remain that give cities such as Singapore and New York an edge. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ’s government is set to roll out a new visa to entice foreign applicants for roles related to technology and innovation. Those with “highly-skilled professional” residence status will be allowed to bring their families under the scheme, which is expected to be launched in April. The Japanese government currently grants a five-year professional visa on a points system based on academic and employment backgrounds and annual income, but it has been described as complex, especially as the global race to acquire skilled workers heats up. The new visa is designed to attract foreign engineers and researchers with an annual income of at least 20 million yen (US$149,000), as well as senior managers for international corporations with at least five years of experience and earning more than 40 million yen a year. Japan simplifies visa for workers earning over US$140,000 to woo top talent Mark Welch, a spokesman for global recruitment specialists Robert Walters Japan KK, said the country’s stability was a pull factor for professionals. “We are finding that while Japan is not as competitive as some other places in terms of salaries at the moment, a big attraction for a lot of people is the safety of Japan and the lifestyle here,” he said. “Some other cities in the region have experienced political instability in recent years, but Japan is seen as being more liberal and many people are looking at the bigger picture rather than just the salary.” Despite the pandemic , more foreign students at Japanese universities have opted to stay on after their graduation as they have acquired the necessary language skills, enjoy the lifestyle in Japan and forged business contacts, Welch said. Analysts point out that Tokyo is third on the Global Power City Index, compiled by The Mori Memorial Foundation, only behind London and New York as the most desirable city in the world in which to live. The Japanese capital fared well on the strength of its economy, its “liveability” and accessibility. As for other Asian cities, Singapore was fifth, and Hong Kong 23rd on the 40-strong list. Martin Schulz, chief policy economist for Fujitsu’s Global Market Intelligence Unit, said the global fight for talent had intensified. “This issue is in the forefront of governments’ minds around the world, and everyone else in Asia, North America and Europe is also trying to recruit the best people,” he said. Schulz said Japan needed to do more to close the gap with other cities. “There needs to be more support for foreign workers who want to come to Japan, there needs to be greater flexibility, spouses need to be allowed to also work, immigration procedures need to be simplified,” he said. Schulz noted that while Japan might be trying to reinforce its financial sector to be a key global player, an area in which it competes with Hong Kong and Singapore, Tokyo “has many more strengths than just that”. Tokyo has a thriving IT sector, along with manufacturing, transport, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, hospitality and others that significantly outperform its regional rivals, he said. Japan’s 2-year ban on foreign students ‘may have driven talent away’ On the flip side, the yen was extremely weak against other international currencies, making wages relatively low and Japan less appealing to some, Schulz said. Indian IT engineers who left Japan during the pandemic were now earning as much as 30 per cent more in their homeland and had few incentives to return, he added. Schulz said Japan needed to iron out other factors that were putting people off living there for the long term, including a tax on inheritance received anywhere in the world that goes as high as 55 per cent. The government said it would look into altering that law nearly three years ago, but no changes had been implemented. The series of steps to acquire skilled foreign talent comes after Kishida instructed relevant ministries in September last year to consider reforms to accept highly skilled human resources, including the establishment of a new system that “ranks among the best in the world”. Additional reporting by Kyodo