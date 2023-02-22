Fish is more expensive at the market these days, “but we don’t get rich catching it”, says fisherman Kamil after a hard night at sea off Malaysia ’s eastern coast. “But we don’t starve, we have all the fish that don’t sell to live off,” he said, with a wry smile from his jetty in Tanjung Lumpur, Kuantan. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is preparing to announce the 2023 budget this Friday with Malaysians – from the poor coastal areas like Kamil’s to the rich middle-class neighbourhood of Damansara in the capital – keen to see what he will offer to soothe a cost-of-living crisis that appears set to stay. Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is putting aside the “Reformasi” reform agenda that has shaped his political story over the last two decades to focus on inflation, in a pledge he made after taking office in November. While admirers say Malaysia is in good hands, with a man who in the mid-1990s was lauded by one publication as “Asia’s best finance minister”, Anwar faces a different set of challenges today. Twenty years on, Malaysia’s economy is no longer booming, following the battering meted out by the pandemic. Anwar inherits an economy still containing the massive corruption and waste of the 1MDB financial scandal , expensive infrastructure projects with China, and a burgeoning 1.5 trillion ringgit (US$338 billion) national debt equal to 80 per cent of the country’s GDP. Economist Nazari Ismail from Universiti Malaya said any increase in consumption-related taxes or a reduction of subsidies would be politically unpopular and come with risks for Anwar’s coalition government. Malaysia’s youth, meanwhile, will be seeking signs that their futures are being taken into account in a stodgy economy. “Many young graduates still need help securing jobs with salaries that enable them to lead comfortable lives,” Nazari said. Although analysts are not too worried about the large debt-to-GDP ratio, the Malaysian people detect a correlation between the government’s lack of funds and the deteriorating quality of life. This is nowhere more visible than in government hospitals, Malaysians say. Overworked since the pandemic, the healthcare sector is crumbling nationwide. Even Putrajaya Hospital in the administrative capital, minutes away from the prime minister’s office, has gone viral after images circulated of patients at the emergency department languishing on the floors for hours. “At [the health ministry], we want to take in all workers and doctors, but … if we don’t have money, then we can’t do it,” Health Minister Zaliha Mustaffa told parliament on the same day. ‘I’m busy’: overworked Malaysian doctor turns away patient amid hospital strain With little money to spend, and reluctant to reintroduce the unpopular Goods and Services Tax (GST), which eventually led to the fall of scandal-tainted former Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2018, Anwar’s administration is having to get inventive to stay frugal. He has asked businesses to offer 5 ringgit (US$1.10) meals under the “Menu Rahmah” – compassionate menu – scheme to give some respite to those hit hardest by rising costs. The incentive, which does not cost the government anything, has been well-received in Kuala Lumpur and its metropolitan area. Fast-food chain Burger King joined the offer on February 10 but the scheme appears to have fallen flat in rural Malaysia, reflecting differing economic priorities across the country. At a coastal village of Batu Rakit in Terengganu, Shima, who sells satar , a fish-based delicacy, said cheap food was not the problem. What people want instead is more opportunities locally instead of having to uproot to big cities like Kuala Lumpur to find jobs and better pay. “That’s also a problem. Bigger pay but things there are expensive,” Shima said. The same also happens down south in Johor Bahru, where Malaysians sacrifice their comfort to line up for hours to cross the border into Singapore , whose dollar is now worth 3.30 ringgit. Lee Chean Chung, the MP for Petaling Jaya, said on Tuesday in parliament that the slowdown in the job sector had forced young people into the “gig economy”, with 97 per cent of delivery workers being youths. “From 2011 to 2020, wages only grew by 1.9 per cent per year, the worst performance in the region,” Lee said. His constituency was one of the first to develop an industry based on electronics manufacturing in the 1980s, with companies like Motorola, Panasonic and Western Digital setting up factories there. But Malaysian manufacturing has since shrunk. “Now … all the factories have been replaced by luxury condominiums and commercial complexes,” Lee said. Video of Malaysian para-swimming champion selling tissue causes outrage Back along the muddy banks of Tanjung Lumpur, Kamil the fisherman laughs at the idea of a 5 ringgit meal, saying it’s hard for it to get traction on his side of the country. “That’s an Anwar thing. East coast people rejected him,” he said. Tired of politics and promises from the people at the top, he said that he’s not expecting much from the next budget or Anwar’s government. “Our fortune is with God, we just have to do our best,” he said.