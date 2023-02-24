Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ’s administration on Friday laid out plans to spend US$87 billion this year, in a debut budget aimed at cushioning the blow of rising living costs on Malaysia ’s pinched population while balancing the risks of worsening the national debt. Malaysians are contending with soaring inflation, driven in part by the energy price hike caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has dulled the economic rebound from the pandemic and left the poorest struggling to afford basics. Inflation is expected to come in the range of 2.8 to 3.8 per cent in 2023, but could worsen depending on foreign exchange rates and further supply disruptions, according to Malaysia’s 2023 outlook report, which is released ahead of the budget. The report was released ahead of Anwar’s maiden budget speech, which is currently under way. The 75-year-old, who became prime minister last November, is also the finance minister. To insulate a hard-pressed public, the government plans to spend 386.1 billion ringgit (US$87 billion) this year, according to the report, with 289.1 billion ringgit allocated to operational expenditure and 97 billion ringgit for development spending. “Policies, strategies and programmes for the social economic development of the country will give due focus to upholding sustainability, prosperity, innovation, trust, respect as well as care and compassion,” the government said in the report. Anwar has ruled out a broad-based consumption tax such as the goods and services taxes which will add to pressure faced by the poor. Instead the government is likely to raise revenue by increasing tax collection and seeking dividends from Petronas of US$9 billion this year, the report said. On top of soothing consumer pain as prices surge, Anwar faces the high-wire act of healing political rifts – in part with state spending – after the general election drove a new bloc of ethno-nationalists among the majority ethnic Malays to prominence. Analysts, however, are likely to pick through the details of the budget to see how Anwar seeks to spend while managing the burgeoning national debt, which hit 1.079 trillion ringgit as at end-2022 according to government data. Some of that may be consumed by growth, which is forecast at 4.5 per cent this year, according to the report. The government will also look to ease the financial burdens of vulnerable groups by increasing the supply of affordable housing, improving access to healthcare and education and enhancing the nation’s social protection system, the report said. The revised budget will remain smaller than the government’s total spend last year, which came up to a total of 395.2 billion ringgit according to the outlook report. Subsidies accounted for a sizeable chunk of last year’s spending, costing the government about 67.4 billion ringgit as it imposed price ceilings for fuel at the pump and selected food items. Can Anwar find enough in Malaysia’s purse to address cost of living crisis? But the subsidy bill for 2023 is expected to edge down to 58.6 billion ringgit on easing global commodity prices. The government’s decision to end the Covid-19 fund will also help reduce the operational spending this year. A total of 106.7 billion ringgit had been spent over the pandemic years, including 31 billion ringgit in 2022, to cover cash assistance and wage subsidy programmes, upgrading hospitals and facilities and procuring items such as test kits, medicines and sanitisers.