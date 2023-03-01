South Asia sweats as climate change threatens wheat supplies, fuels food risks
- Fluctuating weather has affected grain output across country, leading to reduced exports to nations waiting for supplies
- A looming drought could see India keep its wheat export ban in place, posing fresh risks for a region already suffering from a food crisis
Farmer Raghbir Singh wistfully scans his ripening field of wheat every day in the northern Indian state of Haryana, worried by an unseasonably warm spell that is threatening to shrivel up his crop for a second year in a row.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed that the temperature won’t shoot up before harvest,” Singh said. “It was a disaster for us last year.”
Farmers like Singh are not the only ones who have suffered because of unprecedented weather fluctuations – an outcome of climate change. India last year imposed a wheat export ban after summer arrived too early and clipped its crop output, dashing the hopes of several nations who were banking on it for supplies when Russia’s war with Ukraine disrupted regular shipments.
India is facing more weather-related uncertainty, with the country’s meteorological department warning that higher temperatures could affect wheat crops in the states of Punjab and Haryana, both major producers.
A higher chances of less rainfall during the June to September monsoon season – which is crucial for rice production – could also affect output from the world’s top rice exporter.
According to Climate Trends, a consultancy, there is a 60 per cent probability of a drought in India this year because of a weather phenomenon called El Niño that heats up the Pacific Ocean. The research firm further said the country had a 30 per cent chance of receiving below-normal levels of rain and only a 10 per cent chance of normal precipitation.
Looming drought
“If an El Niño state does emerge by summer, then we are more than likely to see a deficit monsoon,” said Raghu Murtugudde, emeritus professor at the University of Maryland.
That would be bad news for India because the monsoon brings more than 70 per cent of the subcontinent’s annual rainfall and its impact lasts throughout the year. India’s retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 6.5 per cent in January, driven by an unexpected surge in food prices led by cereals.
“Once prices start rising, then they usually continue for some time,” said Sujon Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities. Typically, food inflation softens in the early part of the year, but grain and spice prices have beaten expectations, he added.
“It is very likely that the Indian government will keep the wheat export ban in place. At the end of the day, they will have to control prices at home,” Hajra said.
India is highly susceptible to fluctuating weather, analysts say, because one-third of its wheat production areas are prone to heat stress and 65 per cent of the country’s farmlands are rain-dependent.
The frequency of extreme weather events such as El Nino increases with a rise in mean global temperature and the number of such events might double to one in every 10 years under 1.5-degree Celsius of global warming, Climate Trends says. This pattern is projected to persist for a century even if temperatures stabilise.
India is unlikely to face food shortages because it maintains large grain stocks and has sufficient foreign exchange reserves. But its lower production could exacerbate prices and worsen a food crisis among its smaller neighbours.