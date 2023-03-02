Chinese tourists have once again started arriving at Japanese airports, but there is concern the influx of arrivals will cause a major strain to the country’s travel industry that is dealing with a pandemic-induced labour shortage. Tokyo on Wednesday scrapped a testing requirement for Chinese arrivals imposed on December 30, following concerns about imported coronavirus infections as the mainland suddenly began unravelling its strict zero-Covid policy . Japan has long prided itself on its spirit of “omotenashi” – meaning to wholeheartedly look after one’s guests – but acute hospitality staff shortages, a lack of investment in additional facilities during the pandemic , and a failure to develop new attractions may leave them disappointed. The shortage of staff across the entire service sector is very serious Sayaka Hamano, Japanese traditional inn owner Of all the challenges facing Japan’s inbound travel industry, a lack of trained and experienced employees is the biggest headache, as many people who lost their jobs when the industry contracted have not returned. According to government statistics, 510,000 people were employed in Japan’s accommodation sector in August 2022, down 20 per cent from August 2019. “The shortage of staff across the entire service sector is very, very serious,” said Sayaka Hamano, whose family has run the Kashogyoen traditional inn, known as a ryokan, outside Sapporo, since the 1960s. “It is affecting hotels, restaurants and bars, travel firms and every day I am either interviewing potential new staff or looking for people to fill specific positions. “We are very happy that Chinese travellers can come back to Hokkaido, although we know this is likely to increase the problems we are already facing,” she said. At the moment, her workers are all having to put in overtime to ensure that guests’ needs are met, she said. Ironically, too many hours may quicken the exodus from the industry for overworked staff. Recent analysis of more than 10,000 accommodation facilities by Teikoku Databank showed that 77.8 per cent said they did not have sufficient full-time employees, with 81.1 per cent indicating they were short of part-time and seasonal staff. The impact of fewer employees is also being felt in the associated infrastructure sector, with airports unable to secure enough security and immigration staff and ground crew, such as baggage handlers and aircraft servicing and refuelling workers. The consequences are already being witnessed, with longer lines at baggage claim and customs checkpoints. Holding out for cheaper flights? High fares are here to stay, AirAsia says This, inevitably, is being exacerbated by larger numbers of Japanese starting to travel once again, primarily domestically as they remain leery of overseas holidays. The coming Golden Week holidays, in the first week of May, are expected to demonstrate to Japanese that travel is once again safe, encouraging more to dust off their suitcases and adding new strains on the sector. A record 31 million overseas travellers visited Japan in 2019, including around 9.6 million Chinese, and the government set a target of 40 million arrivals in 2020, the year the Tokyo Olympic Games were supposed to be held. That hope was shattered by the pandemic, with a mere 3.17 million arrivals that year and just 245,900 in 2021. Japan is simply not ready Ashley Harvey, travel analyst A recovery became apparent last year, with 3.8 million arrivals, and domestic travel firm JTB Corp is now predicting a bounce back with 21.1 million arrivals this year. The problem is that many people who lost their jobs when the industry contracted have not returned. “Japan is simply not ready,” said Ashley Harvey, an analyst who has worked in the country’s travel sector for more than 15 years. “The industry was struggling to deal with the boom in numbers back in 2019 and that was when hotels, airlines and the broader industry had already upskilled many people and had the frontline staff in place,” he said. “They don’t have those people now as they went elsewhere when the pandemic struck.” Tourists are coming back in their droves – but Japan can’t find the staff Harvey also believes not enough has been done to funnel foreign visitors away from the traditionally popular destinations of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. “There has been too much focus on promotion of regions and places that have some wonderful things to see and experience, but there are not enough high-end hotels and other facilities that foreign visitors are going to require,” he said. “Japan has had three years to work on these sorts of things, but they haven’t really done it.”