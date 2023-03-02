Amazon will plough US$6 billion into Malaysia to develop data centres, in an “encouraging” boost to the new government’s bid to entice more foreign investors after the damage wrought by years of political infighting and the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday comes on the back of Tesla ’s commitment to set up an office in Malaysia, in a sign that foreign investors are warming up to Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim , who marks 100 days in office on Saturday, has warned that foreign investment into the country is still below the 2019 level, with Malaysia’s place in the World Competitiveness Ranking dropping to 32nd from its once lofty 12th position. Can Anwar find enough in Malaysia’s purse to address cost of living crisis? Experts say that is in part due to skills shortage and the consumer crunch as a result of the pandemic, exacerbated by the uncertainty caused by Malaysia’s chaotic political landscape, which saw three governments between 2020 and 2022. Anwar on Thursday highlighted the country’s “cloud-first” ambitions and hailed the investment as “a vote of support for Malaysia’s leadership in the global digital economy”. The Amazon venture was the largest global tech investment in the country, Anwar said, adding that it was an endorsement of his “Malaysia Madani vision of a highly skilled, innovative, prosperous and sustainable economy”. The AWS deal was inked in May 2022 under the previous administration. The AWS data centres in Malaysia will join the network of existing facilities across Asia including Singapore, Hong Kong and Jakarta and future projects set for Thailand, the company said. The data centres will host cloud services and applications based in Malaysia, allowing developers, start-ups, enterprises, government and non-profit organisations greater bandwidth in servicing users across the country. Hafidzi Razali, associate director at strategy group BowerGroupAsia, said the new government was trying to attract big players and the Amazon deal was “encouraging”, but warned there had to be more in it for Malaysians. “We need to continue to be vigilant that [such] investments provide value-add to local employment opportunities and to scale up industry capacity,” Hafidzi said. AWS is looking to fill 80 per cent of its workforce with Malaysians, according to Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz. The minister added that Malaysia attracted nearly 194 billion ringgit (US$43 billion) of investments from January to September 2022. Economics Minister Rafizi Ramli said the AWS investment was timely, with the country undergoing critical reforms to restructure and digitalise its economy and deliver better public services. “This investment is also key to creating a cloud-first public sector with the competency to deliver digitalised services for the people’s ease,” he said. Aside from the direct economic boost from the investment, his ministry has migrated its Department of Statistics Malaysia data over to AWS, becoming the first government agency to do so. Meanwhile, Malaysians will soon be able to purchase Tesla electric cars directly from the company after the government approved the import of battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) into Malaysia. Previously the vehicles were only available through grey market imports. But on Wednesday the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said Tesla would set up an office and service centres in Malaysia, along with its network of electric car superchargers. “Tesla’s presence in Malaysia is expected to create job opportunities that can offer better salaries for the BEV segment,” the ministry said. As Malaysia pursues tech money, it is also stepping back from investments seen as environmentally damaging. Australian mining company Lynas Rare Earths, which employs about 700 Malaysians at its plant in Gebeng, Pahang, risks having its licence revoked over new regulations to stop the production of radioactive waste. Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said Canberra would abide by Malaysia’s decision on the matter. “We respect their sovereignty and their rights to make decisions about this,” Wong said during a visit to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.