The owners of Singapore ’s iconic hawker stalls have struggled to accommodate customers’ expectations of low prices amid significant increases in rent and food costs in the city state, according to an extensive study on the cost of eating out. “The pain of having to deal with the inflation of both rental and ingredient prices was felt not only by stall owners who had to close their businesses, but also by stall owners whose businesses were still in operation,” the report stated. Researchers for The Makan Index 2.0 study, carried out by the government-linked Institute of Policy Studies, found that owners who tried to keep going “often sought to justify the prices of their food” and “took pride in keeping their prices the same despite the inflationary pressures threatening many food stall owners’ income and job security”. The study looked at various issues, including how the price of local favourites like chicken rice and wonton noodles differed across neighbourhoods, the average cost of eating out, and how food and drink prices have changed. Conducted in two rounds of fieldwork between September and November last year and January and February this year, the team investigated 829 establishments, made up of hawker centres, food courts and kopitiams (traditional coffee shops). Meals at these places accounted for more than half of households’ food expenditure, according to another study cited, the Household Expenditure Survey. Singapore budget puts focus on vulnerable households amid inflation, war worries The new findings come amid fervent debate on how Singapore will navigate the higher cost of living , after core inflation rose by 5.5 per cent in January, the fastest in 14 years, exceeding December’s 5.1 per cent. The rise was driven by Lunar New Year spending and the 1 per cent goods and services tax increase, which had just taken effect, the central bank said. There have also been reports of exorbitant caifan (rice dish) meals, costing up to S$12 (about US$9), which have drawn netizens’ ire. Food prices have increased due to factors like the pandemic , supply chain disruptions, Malaysia’s now-lifted ban on chicken exports, and the Russia-Ukraine war . In an effort to keep prices low, Singapore’s government has announced a plan to expand “budget meal” options at coffee shops, typically priced between S$3 and S$3.50. All such shops owned and let out by the housing board authority will be required to provide these budget options by 2026. The cost of eating out is likely to continue increasing relative to individual and household incomes in the future, the report stated, and the hope is that real wages will increase at similar rates. While the hawker culture “is an essential and convenient source of hot, delicious meals for Singaporeans, it may no longer be able to remain as cheap relative to other meal options, given the changes in the economic environment”, the report said. The prices of 13 food and drinks, out of 18 included in the study, had changed significantly between late 2022 and early this year, with slight increases observed for dishes including nasi lemak (a coconut rice dish), chicken biryani and mee rebus (a noodle dish). The cheapest drink was the hugely popular Kopi O – coffee with sugar – while iced milo, a malt drink, was the most costly among all the beverages surveyed. Could a ‘two Singapores’ scenario play out as middle-class residents feel the squeeze? For food, on average, the prata (flatbread) combination of one plain and one egg was the most affordable at S$2.97, while sliced fish soup with rice, chicken biryani , and chicken chop were the most expensive, priced at S$5.54, S$6.44 and S$7.58, respectively. The cost of an individual having all three meals in kopitiams , food courts and hawker centres in a month came to S$506.70, while it would cost S$472.92 for three meals a week for a family of four, the report found. Dinner was generally found to be the most expensive meal, at S$6.20, while lunch and breakfast cost S$6.01 and S$4.81, respectively. For nine out of 18 of the food and drinks surveyed, location played a part in price differences. For example, prata was cheapest in Western neighbourhoods while chicken chop and all drinks were cheapest in central areas like Bishan and Bukit Merah. The results of the study drew a range of comments online, with some netizens concerned about the increased cost of eating out. “Nothing can be cheaper than home-cooked food,” one netizen remarked, while others said that the quality of food was more important than price.