The energy needs of the world’s two largest consumers, India and China , have come into sharp focus this week as both countries continue to increase their purchases of Russian oil. While Beijing and Moscow on Tuesday pledged to strengthen trade ties after President Xi Jinping ’s visit signalled continued oil and gas supplies from Russia , pressure from Western allies on New Delhi to avoid such supplies is likely to increase, analysts said. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ’s surprise trip to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – a day after a visit to Delhi – showed an unexpected hardening of positions where it may become tougher for India to buy Russian oil. Kishida unveiled plans to boost an Indo-Pacific Partnership, a Tokyo-led initiative for greater security and economic ties, and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a Group of Seven advanced economies summit in Hiroshima in May. India, China ‘enjoy the discount’ on Russian oil as EU tightens price cap India holds the presidency of the Group of 20 nations , whose members Russia and China have opposed efforts by the wider group to condemn the invasion of Ukraine . “The surprise visit of the prime minister of Japan to Ukraine is something completely new because after the second world war the Japanese Prime Minister has never visited a country which is at war,” said Cedomir Nestorovic, professor of Geopolitics at ESSEC Business School, Asia-Pacific. “This is also indicative of how Japan is maybe trying to have a more active presence and court countries including those at war,” Nestorovic said. India has been surprisingly stable in buying Russian crude and with March it is set for another consecutive all-time high Viktor Katona, analyst But the shifting world order is not likely to be great news for India, which has maintained a neutral position and called for a dialogue to resolve the Ukraine war. However, it will be hard for Western allies to dissuade India from buying Moscow’s discounted crude unless it’s offered a “viable alternative,” Nestorovic said. India, which imports around 85 per cent of its oil needs, emerged as the top importer of Russian oil for the first time last year. And there are few signs Moscow’s oil supplies to Asia will fall drastically, analysts said. Plunge in global prices Over the past two weeks, India appears to have seized the opportunity to import more oil as global prices hit an eight-month low following a pair of US bank collapses and Credit Suisse ’s troubles which have roiled investor sentiment. According to Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at commodities data and analytics company Kpler, Indian imports of Russian crude will reach 1.9 million barrels per day in March, an increase of about 100,000 barrels from February’s record high. “India has been surprisingly stable in buying Russian crude and with March it is set for another consecutive all-time high,” said Katona. China’s oil imports from Russia too have been on an upswing and will reach a record high in March. Beijing’s seaborne supplies will be 1.4 million barrels per day, while another 830,000 barrels per day are expected via pipeline and other sources including delivery that have been in transit for days, Katona said. The increasing oil purchases from India and China have coincided with a fall in global prices, which have likely made it easier to negotiate purchases of Russian oil below a price cap imposed by Western nations. Brent and West Texas Intermediate are hovering around US$72-75 a barrel and US$67-69 a barrel respectively, down from US$86 per barrel and US$80 a barrel on March 6 following the US bank collapses. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, nearly half of Moscow’s crude oil production went to Europe , but since November 2022 almost all of its seaborne exports have gone to Asia, mostly to India and China, said Refinitiv, a global provider of financial market data. Buying more Russian fuel: why some of Asia not criticised as much as India Other major Asian buyers have stayed away from Russian oil and in some cases, notably South Korea and Japan have slashed imports to zero, said Yaw Yan Chong, director of oil research at Refinitiv. The Indian government plans to extend export curbs on diesel and gasoline beyond the current financial year that ends in March, according to reports, which could discourage private Indian refineries from buying fuels for re-exports to Europe. Russia has said that it will cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day in March, which means its exports are expected to stay around current levels or dip, said Refinitiv’s Yaw.