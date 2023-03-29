A top Singapore minister on Wednesday sought to dismiss the view that Hong Kong and the Southeast Asian city state are locked in a zero-sum rivalry, saying instead that both economies are intertwined. Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said he was “bemused” by suggestions that Hong Kong was in terminal decline. “Many of the factors necessary for Hong Kong to continue to succeed are present,” Shanmugam said at the Post’s China Conference: Southeast Asia in Singapore. Hong Kong was in the heart of the Greater Bay Area – a region that has a GDP of US$2 trillion – and that figure would “undoubtedly grow”. “Beijing wants to Hong Kong to succeed and that counts for a lot,” the Singapore minister said in a keynote speech. “Some of this talk about Hong Kong being in terminal decline, that it does not have democracy and so on leaves me bemused. “The [media] narrative is that only one can benefit at the other expense ... The truth I think is a little different, and rather less dramatic, because each has its strengths. Each has its hinterland and both can do very well,” he said. Russian aggression inexcusable but West not ‘bystanders’: Singapore minister Shanmugam added Hong Kong had strong links and close financial integration with the Chinese mainland, which had helped the city become one of Asia ’s largest equity markets. “Of course, as I said earlier, everything I say is premised on there being no major disruptions, internal or external, like a war or major political upheavals. And the same goes for Singapore,” he said. “It’s never a zero-sum game. But as I said earlier, pugilistic references make for better stories,” Shanmugam added, referring to international media reports about competition between the two cities. “Our economies are closely intertwined. Hong Kong is Singapore’s fifth-largest trading partner, and Singapore is Hong Kong’s fourth-largest trading partner. Both of us benefit from each other growing and bringing vibrancy to this entire region.”