Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Wednesday made a strong pitch to woo investments to Hong Kong, saying he hoped the city could become a regional hub for green technology and finance. Hong Kong is already home to a burgeoning list of green tech firms and it issued its first tokenised government green bonds – the first of their kind in the world – in February , he said at the Post’s China Conference: Southeast Asia in Singapore . The city was also Asia’s top issuer of green and sustainable debts last year, raising US$80 billion. “But our aspiration is much higher and bigger. We are determined to position ourselves as the centre of green tech and green finance,” he said. Hong Kong launches initiatives to become green tech, finance centre To achieve that, Chan said Hong Kong would start by building its green technology ecosystem and encouraging cross-sector collaboration to commercialise research and development. He said it would also ramp up innovations in green financing, help firms get funds faster and easier, and nurture and attract talent from around the world. Hong Kong also aims to push forward the development of fintech and Web3 , the latter of which Chan called an “important arena where financial innovation can harness enormous opportunities”. As the city emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, Chan also sought to sell Hong Kong to global investors. Officials have in recent weeks made a bid to draw greater investments to the city to revive its economy, including new measures to entice more wealthy family offices . Hong Kong to offer goodies to entice wealthy family offices On Wednesday, Chan stressed that Hong Kong was an international financial centre that has the advantages of a free-market economy, with access to China’s massive market. It also maintains internationally recognised regulatory regimes. “We have a deep pool of capital, talent and expertise … The central government of China always lends full support to Hong Kong,” he said. “In the short-term, our focus is reinforcing and accelerating economic recovery. In the medium term, driving the economy towards high-quality development.” The Hong Kong official was also bullish about Asia’s economic growth even as geopolitical tensions heightened and Western markets faced financial woes. “Despite the rather gloomy global economic outlook elsewhere, Asia has remained a global economic powerhouse,” he said. “In simple terms, to borrow the name of a book, the future is Asian.”