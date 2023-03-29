SCMP’s Executive Managing Editor Zuraidah Ibrahim talks to Malaysia’s Minister for International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz, at SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia 2023. Photo: Handout
Asean emerges as China alternative as US role as ‘cheerleader’ of globalisation fades
- China retains ‘very important role’ even as Asean emerges as front runner for firms looking to diversify beyond China, panellists said at a Post conference
- The US’ withdrawal as a ‘cheerleader’ and driver of globalisation has been the ‘most critical change in last 20 years’, one observer said
