Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po meets Singapore’s Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam at the sidelines of SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia 2023. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong, Singapore leaders discuss Asian growth, dismiss ‘rivalry’ talk
- Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan says strong collaboration with Asean – of which Singapore is a part – is a key plank of city’s economic policy
- Singapore and Hong Kong’s economies are closely intertwined, and development of one does not have to be at the expense of the other, minister K. Shanmugam adds
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po meets Singapore’s Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam at the sidelines of SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia 2023. Photo: Handout