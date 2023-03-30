Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po speaks on the second day of SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia on March 30, 2023, in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po speaks on the second day of SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia on March 30, 2023, in Singapore. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Hong Kong’s ‘perfect’ liveability, low taxes are advantages as global finance hub: Paul Chan

  • Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan highlights city’s advantages like low taxes, ‘perfect’ liveability, government-backed ecosystem for start-ups
  • He also makes a strong pitch for the city boosting its status among firms from overseas in emerging sectors within the so-called new economy

Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 3:22pm, 30 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po speaks on the second day of SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia on March 30, 2023, in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po speaks on the second day of SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia on March 30, 2023, in Singapore. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE