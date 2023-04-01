Silicon Valley Bank failed after depositors lost confidence. But analysts say many Asian lenders are better positioned. Photo: Reuters
Asia’s start-ups start to squirm as contagion fears linger, easy money dries up

  • Turmoil in Western financial markets spurred a flight to safety among global investors, hurting the region’s start-ups amid rising borrowing costs
  • In India, entire business sectors could now be under threat – even if most Asian lenders are unlikely to fall to a Silicon Valley Bank-style collapse

Biman Mukherji

Updated: 11:00am, 1 Apr, 2023

