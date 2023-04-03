Coal at the Port of Newcastle in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Coal at the Port of Newcastle in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations
This Week in Asia /  Economics

China’s imports of Australian coal unlikely to rebound amid high prices, security risks: analysts

  • China has ramped up domestic production since the 2020 ban, with high import prices and geopolitical risks also deterring traders from making long-term deals
  • Optimism about a big return in Australian imports is low, analysts note, with thermal coal sales to China entering ‘a period of structural decline’

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 7:00pm, 3 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Coal at the Port of Newcastle in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
Coal at the Port of Newcastle in Australia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE