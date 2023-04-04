Employees work on a semiconductor chip production line in China. The semiconductor industry, largely located in Asia, enjoyed bumper returns over the pandemic years. Photo: via Reuters
Asia’s ‘prolonged downturn’ in semiconductors to bottom out by mid-2023, says US-backed ADB
- The semiconductor industry saw bumper returns over the pandemic years but inflation and recession pressures have eroded global demand for devices
- Geopolitical pressure and China’s zero-Covid policy also chipped at demand but new trends especially in electric vehicles are likely to drive the sector
