Employees work on a semiconductor chip production line in China. The semiconductor industry, largely located in Asia, enjoyed bumper returns over the pandemic years. Photo: via Reuters
Asia’s ‘prolonged downturn’ in semiconductors to bottom out by mid-2023, says US-backed ADB

  • The semiconductor industry saw bumper returns over the pandemic years but inflation and recession pressures have eroded global demand for devices
  • Geopolitical pressure and China’s zero-Covid policy also chipped at demand but new trends especially in electric vehicles are likely to drive the sector

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 5:08pm, 4 Apr, 2023

