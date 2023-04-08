Singapore’s Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam addresses the SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia 2023 in Singapore last month. Photo: SCMP
exclusive | K Shanmugam Q&A: influential Singapore minister on US-China tensions, financial hub rivalries and the wealth gap
- This is the first part of a wide-ranging exclusive interview for This Week in Asia with Singapore’s minister for home affairs and law
- In this section, he touches on China’s ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine, the prospect of war in East Asia, and the enduring nature of Singapore’s social compact
