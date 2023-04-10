A worker operates a nickel-smelting furnace at an Indonesian mining company. Nickel is one of the main components in the making of EV batteries. Photo: AFP
Will US-China rivalry undermine Indonesia’s EV battery hub dreams amid tussle over green subsidies?
- Nickel is a key component in producing EV batteries, but Chinese companies hold a dominant position in Indonesia’s nickel sector
- EVs with battery components manufactured by ‘a foreign entity of concern’ are ineligible for tax credits under the US Inflation Reduction Act
