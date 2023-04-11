People observe the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at the Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, on January 28, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Indonesia
Indonesia asks Chinese bank to cut loan interest rate as mega rail project exceeds budget

  • A top minister says Indonesia can repay its debt with the interest rate at 3.4 per cent, but will push for 2 per cent to cope with a US$1.2 billion cost overrun
  • It is ‘highly likely’ that Indonesia will have to use its state budget to cover the train’s operations each year, analyst notes

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:12pm, 11 Apr, 2023

