People observe the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at the Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, on January 28, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Indonesia asks Chinese bank to cut loan interest rate as mega rail project exceeds budget
- A top minister says Indonesia can repay its debt with the interest rate at 3.4 per cent, but will push for 2 per cent to cope with a US$1.2 billion cost overrun
- It is ‘highly likely’ that Indonesia will have to use its state budget to cover the train’s operations each year, analyst notes
