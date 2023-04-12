Hindu nationalist protesters shout slogans in New Delhi as they demand a boycott of Chinese products in 2016. A new study has found that Chinese imports play a crucial role in India’s economy. Photo: Reuters
India’s bid for self-reliance takes a hit as Chinese goods found to be critical across industries
- A new study from a state-backed Indian university has found that some sectors of the country’s economy couldn’t function without Chinese imports
- It recommended a re-evaluation of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s signature self-reliance campaign, with more of a focus on high-end manufacturing
Hindu nationalist protesters shout slogans in New Delhi as they demand a boycott of Chinese products in 2016. A new study has found that Chinese imports play a crucial role in India’s economy. Photo: Reuters