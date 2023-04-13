A boiled food shop in Kyushu. About 28 of the 100 major food and beverage operators listed on Japan’s stock market have done away with items made of eggs or aim to do so. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese restaurants drop eggs from menu as many scramble to save costs

  • Egg prices are rising on higher feed costs and as an ongoing bird flu outbreak in the country squeezes supplies
  • Prices of medium-sized eggs in Tokyo in April are 350 yen (US$2.63) per kilogram, up 65 per cent from a year ago, according to a major egg wholesaler

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:02pm, 13 Apr, 2023

A boiled food shop in Kyushu. About 28 of the 100 major food and beverage operators listed on Japan’s stock market have done away with items made of eggs or aim to do so. Photo: Shutterstock
