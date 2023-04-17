In general, when countries such as Australia and China bring their disputes to the WTO, they are encouraged to resolve their conflict informally. Photo: Bloomberg
In general, when countries such as Australia and China bring their disputes to the WTO, they are encouraged to resolve their conflict informally. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Is China’s move to resolve Australia barley row masking a ‘strategic’ bid to join the CPTPP?

  • The move will help achieve several goals for Beijing, including putting a ‘bilateral irritant’ to bed and improving its global trade image, observers say
  • Most Southeast Asian nations view China joining the CPTPP positively, research shows, with its inclusion expected to boost other members’ gains

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 9:32am, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In general, when countries such as Australia and China bring their disputes to the WTO, they are encouraged to resolve their conflict informally. Photo: Bloomberg
In general, when countries such as Australia and China bring their disputes to the WTO, they are encouraged to resolve their conflict informally. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE