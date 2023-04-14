Casinos have been promoted by a series of Liberal Democratic Party administrations in Tokyo as another way of bringing in more foreign visitors to Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Casinos have been promoted by a series of Liberal Democratic Party administrations in Tokyo as another way of bringing in more foreign visitors to Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan approves Osaka as site of country’s first casino amid problem gambling concerns

  • Casinos were previously illegal in Japan along with other private gambling, but a 2018 law provided exception to casino games such as poker or baccarat
  • Opponents of the long-controversial plan are expected to continue campaign to halt construction on island of Yumeshima ahead of its late-2029 scheduled opening

Julian RyallReuters
Julian Ryall and Reuters

Updated: 10:47am, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Casinos have been promoted by a series of Liberal Democratic Party administrations in Tokyo as another way of bringing in more foreign visitors to Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Casinos have been promoted by a series of Liberal Democratic Party administrations in Tokyo as another way of bringing in more foreign visitors to Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE