Casinos have been promoted by a series of Liberal Democratic Party administrations in Tokyo as another way of bringing in more foreign visitors to Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan approves Osaka as site of country’s first casino amid problem gambling concerns
- Casinos were previously illegal in Japan along with other private gambling, but a 2018 law provided exception to casino games such as poker or baccarat
- Opponents of the long-controversial plan are expected to continue campaign to halt construction on island of Yumeshima ahead of its late-2029 scheduled opening
