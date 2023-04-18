Foodpanda Malaysia last week rolled out its halal-only Bekal service in collaboration with the federal Islamic development department (Jakim). Photo: Handout
Malaysia
Foodpanda Malaysia looks to Middle East, South Asia as appetite for halal delivery surges

  • Foodpanda Malaysia is in talks to export its Bekal halal-specific delivery service to the Middle East, Bangladesh and Pakistan
  • Halal deliveries expected to increase to half of total deliveries after Bekal service completes nationwide roll-out by July, company’s Malaysia head says

Joseph Sipalan
Updated: 12:25pm, 18 Apr, 2023

Foodpanda Malaysia last week rolled out its halal-only Bekal service in collaboration with the federal Islamic development department (Jakim). Photo: Handout
