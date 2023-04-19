Turbines at a wind farm north of Canberra. Photo: Reuters
Turbines at a wind farm north of Canberra. Photo: Reuters
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Chinese interests in Australia’s renewable energy rise despite weak overall foreign investment

  • A report from Australia shows that 12 per cent of Chinese funds invested in Australia in 2022 went to renewable energy projects, up from some 3 per cent in 2021
  • Overall Chinese investment in Australia for 2022 rose just above US$1.4 billion but remained one of the lowest levels of investments in years

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 5:00am, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Turbines at a wind farm north of Canberra. Photo: Reuters
Turbines at a wind farm north of Canberra. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE