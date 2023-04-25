The last time Mitsue Nagasaku was able to holiday overseas was the summer of 2019, the year before the pandemic halted global travel. Nearly four years later, Japan ’s borders have reopened – but once again, she will be staying close to home. “My last foreign holiday was to see friends in Arizona and I would love to go back again, but it won’t be this year,” said 44-year old Nagasaku, who lives in Yokohama. The reticence to travel is also shared by many of her friends. “For us the biggest worries are the cost and a slight concern that another wave of the virus could emerge somewhere in the world,” she said. Japanese health officials warned last week of a potential ninth coronavirus wave hitting this summer, claiming it might cause more infections than the eighth wave and be deadly for seniors or those with respiratory illnesses. Japanese media have also recently reported about the emergence of the XBB.1.16 Omicron subvariant, which has been detected in 20 countries and is being blamed for a renewed surge in cases in India . For many Japanese, the price of foreign travel is the biggest obstacle. Flights cost more than before the pandemic due to fewer international routes, as airlines try to resume regular operations and fuel costs surge on the back of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed on Russian energy exports . Holding out for cheaper flights? High fares are here to stay, AirAsia says Equally, the yen has been weak against many currencies , notably the US dollar, making Japan a relatively cheap destination for foreign tourists. That comes with continued inflation at home that has seen prices for food, fuel and other staples climb while the looming threat of a broader recession refuses to go away. There have also been suggestions that fewer Japanese are able to travel as their passports expired during the pandemic and they have not bothered to renew them. According to the Foreign Ministry, 21.75 million Japanese had valid passports as of the end of 2022, down by 2.65 million from the previous year. Domestic travel giant JTB Corp released a study earlier this year estimating around 8.4 million Japanese would travel in 2023, an impressive increase of almost 300 per cent from the previous year. That figure is, however, a mere 40.4 per cent of the Japanese who went abroad in 2019. The number of outbound travellers is trending upwards – but only slowly Kaori Mori, JTB spokeswoman The company predicts that around 200,000 Japanese will travel abroad during the coming Golden Week holidays, just 20 per cent of the total in 2019. “As Covid restrictions have gradually been eased, sales of package tours for overseas travel have gradually resumed and the number of outbound travellers is trending upwards – but only slowly,” said Kaori Mori, a spokeswoman for JTB. Carriers are optimistic about the outbound travel sector and are planning accordingly, with All Nippon Airways increasing flights on its Narita -Shanghai route to seven round trips a week from May 1. Additional aircraft have also been added to its Haneda-Shanghai, Kansai International-Shanghai and Narita-Guangzhou routes. A Haneda-Shenzhen route will also start daily round trips from May 20. Currently, South Korea is proving an appealing destination as young people are interested in its cuisine, fashion and lifestyle, while the short trip and cheap flights are also helping. Equally, Thailand , Taiwan and Hawaii are attracting attention, again among young tourists with greater disposable incomes and fewer financial commitments. Families, on the other hand, are skipping beach holidays in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands largely due to cost. A plus for the Asia-Pacific market is that Japanese travellers are avoiding European destinations due to concerns over the conflict in Ukraine and higher flight costs, as airlines struggle with fuel prices and are forced to take longer routes to bypass Russian air space. Visitors are flocking back to Tokyo and Macau. Is Hong Kong being left behind? The outbound travel sector is working hard to promote overseas destinations, with the Japan Tourism Agency drawing up a new series of policies with the ambitious aim of encouraging as many as 20 million people to travel abroad before the year is out. The government-affiliated agency is strengthening ties with partner countries and signing agreements to promote those destinations. It has also introduced strategic campaigns that target specific sectors of the travelling public, such as families and seniors. The JTA is also promoting educational overseas tours and highlighting health and safety measures that have been introduced at destinations. JTA is working with the Japan Association of Travel Agents, whose head, Hiroyuki Takahashi, called on the public to overcome their fears and book more holidays. “The movement of people is quite rapidly recovering globally,” Takahashi told the Nikkei business newspaper. “But Japan lags behind, especially in outbound recovery. “My understanding is that it is a question of Japanese people’s mindset,” he said. “They have a continued fear of infection.” JTB’s Mori believes the recovery in the outbound market will continue to be gradual and it may well be late into 2025 before the figures return to 2019 levels.