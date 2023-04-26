US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says the US and China have a responsibility to the world “to get things right between us”. Photo: AP
US has no decoupling plans despite ‘complex’ ties with China: trade chief Katherine Tai
- The remarks by Trade Representative Katherine Tai follow similar comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning that decoupling would be ‘disastrous’
- US, China have to be ‘clear-eyed and honest’ about their issues, and recognise they have a responsibility to the world ‘to get things right between us’
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says the US and China have a responsibility to the world “to get things right between us”. Photo: AP