When Wilson Ang noticed that residential rents were surging to all-time highs back in 2021 – owing to pandemic -induced construction delays – the 37-year-old Singaporean saw an opportunity to earn some extra income. After enrolling in several courses on property investment, he decided to create five co-living spaces across Singapore – four of which are housing units he rented from private landlords and one is a property he owns outright. Each space can house up to six tenants each, the maximum allowed by the city state’s national urban planning authority. “One of the courses I attended talked about property investment in general and how co-living could be a way to increase your rental yield,” Ang said, adding that he and his wife had been looking into growing their property portfolio anyway, “so it was quite timely”. An en suite room, known locally as a master bedroom, can fetch up to S$2,500 (US$1,870) in monthly rent, while rooms with shared bathrooms go for around S$1,600, Ang said. He has since left his full-time job as a sales manager and now focuses solely on managing the co-living units. “In the past six months, rent has been going up a lot,” he said. “But actually, I think in the last few weeks, it has been softening a bit because the rental market is easing now as well.” Private residential rents increased by nearly 30 per cent last year in Singapore – the biggest jump for 15 years – prompting many expats, as well as those who had intended to migrate more permanently, to consider leaving for pastures new. Anipindi Sree Ramya is among them. Since moving to the city state from India in 2008, she and her family feel like they’ve become “full-fledged Singaporeans”, she said, even though their applications for permanent residency have been rejected. They are now struggling to pay for their two-bedroom flat after the rent shot up by S$1,000 in four months as inflation outpaced growth in household income. “We are thinking of options like I might have to take our child and move back to India,” she said. “But it’s been 15 years since we left our home country and Singapore is part of our lifestyle.” ‘Not sustainable’ In addition to construction delays, Singapore’s rental prices have also been driven up by sky-high inflation and an inflow of talent from mainland China and Hong Kong – a result of prolonged pandemic restrictions that were increasingly out of step with the rest of the world and Beijing’s crackdowns on private industry . But businesses, both local and international, are increasingly feeling the heat of rising costs. The European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore found in March that seven out of 10 companies surveyed were considering relocating their employees, with the report warning that the situation was “not sustainable”. “Singapore will lose its attractiveness to foreign companies which will decide to relocate their offices to neighbouring countries” unless costs fall or the government steps in to help, the report stated. In an effort to allay concerns, home construction has been ramped up. National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in March that close to 100,000 new homes were expected to be completed by 2025. Almost 40,000 of these residential units, both public and private, should be available by the end of this year, according to the city state’s central bank citing a report from the Ministry of National Development. The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that such a “significant” new supply of homes – the “highest number of annual completions since 2018” – “may moderate” further residential rent increases over the coming months. Authorities have also sought to cool the red-hot market by increasing levies on foreign buyers of residential properties , with the latest set of measures announced this week. In the meantime, enterprising property investors are capitalising on the high demand by subdividing residential units that they rent from someone else and leasing these smaller spaces out to tenants in urgent need of affordable, short-term accommodation. A co-living boom Sally Koh, co-founder of Lalle Coliving, said she saw a “gap in the housing market” back in 2021, when Singapore was still in the midst of battling Covid and had strict social distancing measures in place. Though she had no prior experience in real estate, Koh noticed that foreign students and expats often wanted greater flexibility than was offered by traditional rental contracts, which typically specify minimum commitments of six months, a year or more. With this in mind, she and two of her friends decided to start their own co-living firm, and now have 30 residential units across the island. Alvin Khoo, associate district director at Singapore property agency Huttons, said such partitioned flats “fill a gap” in the market for those on a lower budget who may otherwise be unable to afford to stay in a serviced apartment, for example. Such tenants include Rafael Ulrich, a 34-year-old senior product manager who moved to Singapore in November 2021 upon completing his master’s degree. He’d been advised by friends to consider co-living, so gave Lalle Coliving a try. “I decided to rent the place for a few months at first, but I liked it and so I ended up extending it for about a year and a half,” Ulrich said. Is Singapore losing its lustre for expats amid skyrocketing rents? Like Koh, Lionel Lee is also among Singapore’s growing pool of investors seeking high returns by renting out subdivided residential units. The co-living company he set up in 2021 now manages four flats, which rake in about S$4,800 per month after accounting for costs. “I was able to start up my business in the property space using a much lower amount of capital compared to directly buying a property” the 35-year-old told This Week in Asia, noting that “you need to have a lot of loans and a lot of cash” – hundreds of thousands of dollars worth – before you can even begin to think about owning housing in the city state. Many of Singapore’s co-living investors got their start by attending workshops such as those run by Proptiply, which also offers property portfolio consultancy services and launched its two-day co-living investment boot camp in December 2019. To begin with, the boot camps only attracted about 20 people at a time but around 1,000 people take part in them today, said company co-founder Ernee Ong. “Events which affected the supply in the market eventually drove the popularity of co-living,” he said, pointing to the increased number of Malaysians who were seeking accommodation in Singapore amid the pandemic and its associated lockdowns as one of the factors that drove up prices and limited housing supply. Industry insiders say some of these workshops on subletting properties and maximising real estate investments can set attendees back as much as S$10,000 (US$7,500). Changing trends? The co-living craze has now firmly taken hold in Singapore. But it does have its downsides. Renting out a public housing unit is only legal in the city state if prior approval has been received from the Housing and Development Board, which sets the rules for such accommodation, but not everyone obtains this first. Others have been building partitions in privately owned units that are too small to warrant such alterations, said Ganesh Raam Velayutham, director of co-living space provider Adobha. “The current trend now is, even two-bedroom properties – which are technically unsuitable for a co-living arrangement – are adding many rooms to get more money out of them,” he said. In a response to queries from This Week in Asia, Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority said the maximum occupancy per unit was capped at six people and while internal partitions are allowed within private residential properties, the resulting spaces must still constitute “a self-sufficient residential unit with essential features such as living or dining area and kitchen”. The trend of subdividing has boomed … but going forward, the situation of very strong demand will ease off Nicholas Mak, online property portal Mogul.sg “The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any parties found to have infringed the guidelines, including property owners, tenants and agents,” the planning authority said in its statement. In addition, demand for co-living spaces may ease as the slew of new residential projects slated for completion within the next year come to market, analysts say, even as co-living remains an attractive option for expats or foreigners who prefer short-term accommodation. “With more and more projects being completed, I think landlords will start to feel the pressure,” said Desmond Sim, chief executive of real estate consultancy Edmund Tie. “They are not getting the number of viewings they want and this might get landlords [and those who lease units from them] … to put their rooms on hold.” Though he said “you get more bang for your buck” by splitting up existing units into more rooms because of economies of scale, “there are a lot of other options available” for tenants who can afford it. Singapore increases stamp duty on properties to cool housing market Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of online property portal Mogul.sg, agreed that the strong incentives investors had for turning properties into co-living spaces were likely to wane in the coming months. “The trend of subdividing has boomed because of high rental demand but going forward, the situation of very strong demand will ease off in the second half of the year,” he said. “Rental [prices] will likely peak this year and start to drop after, so there might not be enough incentive for owners to put up subdivisions.” Though rents have surged recently, Mak thinks Singapore remains an attractive place to live and work. “Foreigners are not robots. It’s not like they receive one command and all of them go in the same direction,” he said. “Some may leave but new tenants will come and some will stay.” Edmund Tie’s Sim concurred that while “the pace of growth may have scared some off a little bit”, compared to other world-class cities “we are still affordable and still have other factors that weigh in our favour”.