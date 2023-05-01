Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Photo: Reuters
Singapore must find ‘right niches’, leverage hub status to thrive in fragmented global economy: Lawrence Wong

  • Singapore is feeling the impact of geopolitics shifting the flow of direct investments and cannot ‘afford to outbid the big boys’, says the country’s No 2 leader
  • Wong also reiterates the government is ‘steadily catching up on backlog’ to ensure accessible and affordable public housing for residents

Kimberly Lim
Updated: 6:45pm, 1 May, 2023

