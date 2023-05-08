Foreign and Japanese tourists crowd the Nakamise Street at Asakusa in Tokyo during the Golden Week holiday earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Strong Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia currencies help travellers cash in during trips to Japan, South Korea
- The weak yen would benefit tourists flocking to Japan since the nation opened up late last year, many of whom have come from Singapore and Hong Kong
- Most Asian currencies have benefited from China’s reopening, but the yen and South Korean won have fallen against the US dollar as economies slow
Foreign and Japanese tourists crowd the Nakamise Street at Asakusa in Tokyo during the Golden Week holiday earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE