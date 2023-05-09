Chinese tourists pose for photos at Marina Bay in Singapore earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Asia’s pandemic recovery hits snag as Chinese tourists retain ‘risk perception’ of overseas travel
- Travel experts say China’s outbound travel is expected to recover gradually to pre-Covid levels by early 2024, following the Lunar New Year holiday
- The slow return of Chinese tourists and a looming global economic slowdown are weighing on Southeast Asia’s tourism and economic recovery
Chinese tourists pose for photos at Marina Bay in Singapore earlier this month. Photo: Reuters