Chinese tourists pose for photos at Marina Bay in Singapore earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Asia travel
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Asia’s pandemic recovery hits snag as Chinese tourists retain ‘risk perception’ of overseas travel

  • Travel experts say China’s outbound travel is expected to recover gradually to pre-Covid levels by early 2024, following the Lunar New Year holiday
  • The slow return of Chinese tourists and a looming global economic slowdown are weighing on Southeast Asia’s tourism and economic recovery

Biman Mukherji
Biman Mukherji

Updated: 9:31am, 9 May, 2023

