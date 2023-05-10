Japan imported a record amount of seafood from Russia in 2022 and continues to bring in timber and liquefied natural gas from ports in the Russian Far East. Photo: Reuters
Japan called out by G7 ally Canada over imports of Russian seafood, energy amid Ukraine war
- Japanese importers’ preference for cheap Russian seafood hasn’t gone unnoticed in Canada, which says it has raised the issue with Tokyo
- Imports of Russian timber and energy also continue to flow in, as Japanese consumers struggle with the highest inflation in three decades
