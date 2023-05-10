Canberra is fighting rising living costs by allocating billions to relief efforts for Australians, but some analysts believe the spending will fuel inflation. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia’s ‘targeted’ US$10 billion budget offers relief for cost of living, but can it curb inflation?
- Canberra is fighting rising living costs and inflation by allocating nearly US$10.1 billion over the next four years to relief efforts for Australians
- But, some financial analysts are concerned that spending – while not involving direct cash handouts – would actually fuel inflation
